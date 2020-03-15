Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Investec lowered Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,452.09 ($19.10).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,064 ($14.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,370.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,432.10. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 998.59 ($13.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, with a total value of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). Insiders have purchased 879 shares of company stock worth $1,037,357 in the last ninety days.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

