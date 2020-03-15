Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Agree Realty and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 42.72% 5.64% 3.47% Clipper Realty -1.08% -0.79% -0.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Agree Realty and Clipper Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 1 4 0 2.80 Clipper Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Agree Realty currently has a consensus price target of $82.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.20%. Clipper Realty has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.60%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agree Realty and Clipper Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $187.48 million 17.69 $80.08 million $3.08 23.63 Clipper Realty $110.00 million 1.51 -$3.63 million $0.45 20.69

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clipper Realty pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Clipper Realty on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

