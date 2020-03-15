Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLIN. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

CLIN opened at GBX 581.50 ($7.65) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 842.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 871.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. Clinigen Group has a one year low of GBX 600.50 ($7.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $772.52 million and a P/E ratio of 55.91.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clinigen Group will post 2573.0001139 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.