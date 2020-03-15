Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter. Citi Trends updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.75-1.85 EPS and its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.87-0.91 EPS.

Citi Trends stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.62. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

