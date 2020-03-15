Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,128 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 545,827 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $9,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 592.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 403,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $7,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Callaway Golf Co has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $912.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.