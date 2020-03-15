Cipher Capital LP Sells 21,610 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,610 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after buying an additional 897,012 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after buying an additional 666,658 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

MWA opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

