Cipher Capital LP Sells 132,457 Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Cipher Capital LP cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 132,457 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,383,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 328,422 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Enerplus by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,740,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,556 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Enerplus by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,580,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Enerplus by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 181,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 898,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 249,099 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of ERF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.77. Enerplus Corp has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

