Cipher Capital LP Raises Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,948 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 423,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

