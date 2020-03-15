Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after buying an additional 159,238 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

