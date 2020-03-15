Cipher Capital LP Lowers Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,886 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $172.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $152.47 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.76.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

