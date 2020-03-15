Cipher Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,385 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280,804 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,723,000 after acquiring an additional 422,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 945,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 109,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

