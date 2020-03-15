Cipher Capital LP Invests $964,000 in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock worth $140,078,535. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.81.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

