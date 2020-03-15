Cipher Capital LP Invests $552,000 in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aqua America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 416,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Aqua America by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aqua America by 64.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aqua America by 11.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTR opened at $38.43 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

