Cipher Capital LP Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after purchasing an additional 517,604 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,687 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,304,000 after purchasing an additional 626,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,263,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

