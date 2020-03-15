Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,595 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

