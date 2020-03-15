Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 31,927 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 246,493 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

