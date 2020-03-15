Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 13,094 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

