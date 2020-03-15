Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Shares in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Cipher Capital LP owned 0.07% of American Axle & Manufact. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,493,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 71,880 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 9,813.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 147,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 146,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AXL opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

