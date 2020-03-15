Cineworld Group’s (CINE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 300 ($3.95).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cineworld Group to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 299.23 ($3.94).

CINE stock opened at GBX 44.20 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $606.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.08. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82.76 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Cineworld Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). Also, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,486,083.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

