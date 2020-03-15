Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Short Interest Up 8.5% in February

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $72.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on XEC. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $258,380. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

