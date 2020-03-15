Cim LLC Takes Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 3,162.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 365,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 113.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Freshpet by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -984.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Freshpet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $81.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

