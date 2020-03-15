Cim LLC Purchases Shares of 1,765 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,501,000 after purchasing an additional 478,779 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,264 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,418,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $114.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.