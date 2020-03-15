Cim LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRMT. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

