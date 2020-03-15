Cim LLC Buys New Shares in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NMI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NMI by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NMI by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,089 shares of company stock worth $1,863,091. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.53.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.