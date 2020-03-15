CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,169,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after buying an additional 63,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 147,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,184,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,012.73 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $938.28 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,066.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,127.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,236.47.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.