CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Corning by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Corning by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

