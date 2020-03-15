CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

