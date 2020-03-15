CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after buying an additional 594,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,675,000 after buying an additional 109,909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,160,000 after buying an additional 202,068 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,171,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,155,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,810,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

