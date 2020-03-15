CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,845 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,153,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,186,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.93. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

