CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 109,537 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,537 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCAU shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

FCAU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

