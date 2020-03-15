CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 20.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

SJM stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

