CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 1,571.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after buying an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 18.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

ASML stock opened at $256.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $182.73 and a 12 month high of $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

