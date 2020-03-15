CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 55,788 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611,114 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,788 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,059,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,322 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,845,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 80,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 653,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 652,963 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,918,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.71 on Friday. Banco Santander SA has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander SA will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

