CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWPH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter worth $90,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,736,000 after buying an additional 467,520 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,796,000 after buying an additional 240,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $35,322.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 928,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,116. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.20. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $72.01 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

