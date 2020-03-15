CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,393 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after buying an additional 1,959,420 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,880,000 after buying an additional 1,058,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,968,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after buying an additional 77,599 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,234,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,924,000 after buying an additional 330,982 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.25 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.