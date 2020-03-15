CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,526 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Westrock by 716.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after buying an additional 1,610,187 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Westrock by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,472,000 after buying an additional 1,040,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $19,163,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $13,608,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $12,200,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

