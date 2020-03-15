CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $67.94 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.