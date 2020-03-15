CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after buying an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,419,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,945,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 549,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,497,000 after buying an additional 141,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,059,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,257.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,754,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,560 shares of company stock worth $30,382,805. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

SBAC stock opened at $281.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $187.64 and a 12 month high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

