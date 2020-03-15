CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 322,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 763,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,456 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,555,000 after acquiring an additional 71,224 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

