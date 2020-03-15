CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Shares in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

