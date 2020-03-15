CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 41,606 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

