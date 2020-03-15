CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.14.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $470.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $572.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.57 and a 1 year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

