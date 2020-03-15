CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 945 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,843 shares of company stock worth $2,424,035. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FN opened at $52.85 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

