CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 1,098 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 34,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $55.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

