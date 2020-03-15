Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.52. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

