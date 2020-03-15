Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRA opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,093.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $249.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

