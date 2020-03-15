Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,490,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,197,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $210.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.02. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $261.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

