Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 4,646.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAL. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

CAL stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. Caleres Inc has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.18 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

