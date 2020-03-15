Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $135,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $139.40 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.35 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

