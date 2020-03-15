Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $122,000 Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,213 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BHP opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.